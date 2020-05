There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €3.5m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 14, 20, 23, 27, 46, bonus number 25.

There were one winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot of €1m.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 19, 21, 37, 38, bonus number 1.

The Lotto Plus 2 top prize was not won.

