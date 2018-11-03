Home»Breaking News»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot but one player scoops €1m

Saturday, November 03, 2018 - 09:45 PM

One lucky Lotto player has scooped €1m this evening while there was no winner of the main jackpot.

Tonight's jackpot was worth over €2,460,000.

There was one winner of the €1m Lotto Plus 1 draw this evening.

The winning ticket was sold in the south of the country.

Meanwhile there were no winners of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Lotto Results: Saturday, November 03, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 27
    • 36
    • 39
    • 5


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 8
    • 25
    • 32
    • 37
    • 38
    • 2


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,464,652

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 plus bonus prize each receiving €45,612.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 15
    • 23
    • 25
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 13
    • 24
    • 26
    • 41
    • 30


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 23
    • 25
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 13
    • 24
    • 26
    • 41
    • 30


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 12
    • 26
    • 38
    • 39
    • 19


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 22
    • 24
    • 39
    • 26

Full Lotto draw results »


