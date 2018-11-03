No winner of Lotto jackpot but one player scoops €1m

One lucky Lotto player has scooped €1m this evening while there was no winner of the main jackpot.
Tonight's jackpot was worth over €2,460,000.
There was one winner of the €1m Lotto Plus 1 draw this evening.
The winning ticket was sold in the south of the country.
Meanwhile there were no winners of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 plus bonus prize each receiving €45,612.
