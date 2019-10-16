No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth just over €4.4m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 14, 17, 23, 30, and 45. The bonus number was 21.
More than 72,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, ranging from €3 to €2,168.
Saturday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €5m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 17, 28, 29, 33, and 44. The bonus number was 4.
There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 11, 16, 28, 31, 33, and 42. The bonus number was 47.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.