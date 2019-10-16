News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot

No winner of Lotto jackpot
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 09:26 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth just over €4.4m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 14, 17, 23, 30, and 45. The bonus number was 21.

More than 72,000 players won prizes in tonight’s draw, ranging from €3 to €2,168.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €5m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 9, 17, 28, 29, 33, and 44. The bonus number was 4.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 11, 16, 28, 31, 33, and 42. The bonus number was 47.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 16, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 6
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 1


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 11
    • 32
    • 36
    • 29


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,433,851

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 72,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 30
    • 45
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 17
    • 28
    • 29
    • 33
    • 44
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 28
    • 31
    • 33
    • 42
    • 47


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 30
    • 45
    • 21


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 17
    • 28
    • 29
    • 33
    • 44
    • 4


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 28
    • 31
    • 33
    • 42
    • 47


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 12
    • 15
    • 21
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 13


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Two Lotto winners in Cork and Kerry won almost €500k between them in last night's drawTwo Lotto winners in Cork and Kerry won almost €500k between them in last night's draw

The lotto results are in...The lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Shop in south Dublin celebrates selling €500k EuroMillions Plus ticketShop in south Dublin celebrates selling €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket


TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

€70,000 worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport€70,000 worth of heroin seized at Dublin Airport

Girl, 12, who suffered migraines years after wheelchair lift struck her car headrest in accident is awarded €60kGirl, 12, who suffered migraines years after wheelchair lift struck her car headrest in accident is awarded €60k

'He climbed on top of me while I was driving' - Taxi driver talks about how she was assaulted by four men'He climbed on top of me while I was driving' - Taxi driver talks about how she was assaulted by four men

Fine Gael to promise tax cuts as part of next election campaignFine Gael to promise tax cuts as part of next election campaign


Lifestyle

We know porridge is one of the best ways to start the day but being virtuous day in, day out can be boring.The Shape I'm In: Food blogger Indy Power

Sheila O’Flanagan can’t pin down an exact number of books she has written.First lady of fiction: Sheila O'Flanagan is happy to be accessible

This might not be the most entertaining topic but it is that time of year when colds, flus and nasty bugs enter classrooms and homes.Mum's the Word: Top tips for keeping nasty bugs and illnesses at bay

Laura Whalen is a Munster-based dollmaker and mother-of-five, and the founder of the Bábóg project, a community crafting drive to make a commemorative doll for all the babies born in Irish mother and baby homes.Made in Munster: Meet the West Cork dollmaker who uses bio-degradable materials for her craft

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »