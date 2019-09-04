News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot

No winner of Lotto jackpot
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 09:20 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €3.1m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 22, 27, 30, 41 and 42. The bonus number was 11.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €3.5m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 19, 20, 23, 27, 46 and 47. The bonus number was 16.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 4, 7, 14, 26, 28 and 33. The bonus number was 19.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 04, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 10
    • 12
    • 16
    • 24
    • 38


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 35
    • 15


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,144,209

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 78,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 22
    • 27
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 11


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 47
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 14
    • 26
    • 28
    • 33
    • 19


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 22
    • 27
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 11


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 47
    • 16


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 14
    • 26
    • 28
    • 33
    • 19


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 8
    • 26
    • 30
    • 34
    • 36
    • 14


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 21
    • 26
    • 35
    • 36
    • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Town in Cavan 'absolutely buzzing' after EuroMillions ticket wins more than €270kTown in Cavan 'absolutely buzzing' after EuroMillions ticket wins more than €270k

€11.2m Lotto winner bought lucky ticket after 'happy customer' left a tip€11.2m Lotto winner bought lucky ticket after 'happy customer' left a tip

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Kildare couple who were 'a bit tight financially' win €500k in EuroMillionsKildare couple who were 'a bit tight financially' win €500k in EuroMillions

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Data Protection Commissioner to respond to challenge over Public Services Card rulingsData Protection Commissioner to respond to challenge over Public Services Card rulings

Another adventure centre closes over 100% insurance premium hikeAnother adventure centre closes over 100% insurance premium hike

Gardaí investigate potential link between Dublin shooting and March murderGardaí investigate potential link between Dublin shooting and March murder

Sinn Féin deputy leader insists ‘no bad blood’ with colleague vying for jobSinn Féin deputy leader insists ‘no bad blood’ with colleague vying for job


Lifestyle

Aileen O’Reilly looks at ways to turn back the clock without going under the knife Gone are the scary old days of the full facelift complete with the omnipresent dread that telltale staple marks might ruin your freshly ironed visage.Glowing results: How to turn back the clock without going under the knife

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »