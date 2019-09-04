No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €3.1m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 22, 27, 30, 41 and 42. The bonus number was 11.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €3.5m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 19, 20, 23, 27, 46 and 47. The bonus number was 16.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 4, 7, 14, 26, 28 and 33. The bonus number was 19.