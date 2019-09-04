No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth over €3.1m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 22, 27, 30, 41 and 42. The bonus number was 11.
Saturday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €3.5m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 19, 20, 23, 27, 46 and 47. The bonus number was 16.
There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 4, 7, 14, 26, 28 and 33. The bonus number was 19.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 78,000 players won prizes.
