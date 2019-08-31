No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €2.8m.
The numbers drawn were 13, 19, 22, 24, 34, and 40. The bonus number was 47.
Wednesday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €3.2m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 21, 22, 26, 34, 35, and 41. The bonus number was 25.
There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 14, 19, 30, 40, 44, and 46. The bonus number was 32.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
