No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €2.8m.

The numbers drawn were 13, 19, 22, 24, 34, and 40. The bonus number was 47.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for an estimated €3.2m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 21, 22, 26, 34, 35, and 41. The bonus number was 25.

There was also no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 14, 19, 30, 40, 44, and 46. The bonus number was 32.