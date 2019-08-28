News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No winner of Lotto jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 08:57 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.3m.

In total, over 61,000 players won prizes, including one winner of the Match 5 + bonus prize of €38,640.

The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 1035, 37, 42, bonus number 20.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 28, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 29
    • 39
    • 27


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 16
    • 31
    • 32
    • 38


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,332,147

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 10
    • 35
    • 37
    • 42
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 16
    • 36
    • 41
    • 46
    • 47


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 10
    • 21
    • 24
    • 31
    • 45
    • 46
    • 30


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 10
    • 35
    • 37
    • 42
    • 20


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 12
    • 16
    • 36
    • 41
    • 46
    • 47


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 21
    • 24
    • 31
    • 45
    • 46
    • 30


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 12
    • 14
    • 19
    • 21
    • 24
    • 30
    • 11


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 16
    • 18
    • 22
    • 25
    • 26
    • 28
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

