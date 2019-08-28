No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €2.3m.
In total, over 61,000 players won prizes, including one winner of the Match 5 + bonus prize of €38,640.
The numbers drawn were 1, 8, 1035, 37, 42, bonus number 20.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 61,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €38,640.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.