No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4.4m, but two players won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

The winning numbers for the main draw were 18, 25, 30, 35, 41, 44, bonus number 27. Over 70,000 players won prizes

There were no winners of the Lotto 1 draw, while two players have claimed the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250k.