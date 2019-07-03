News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No winner of Lotto jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 09:06 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4.4m, but two players won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

The winning numbers for the main draw were 18, 25, 30, 35, 41, 44, bonus number 27. Over 70,000 players won prizes

There were no winners of the Lotto 1 draw, while two players have claimed the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250k.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 03, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 19
    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 23


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 9
    • 16
    • 25
    • 38
    • 27


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,380,299

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 70,000 players won prizes

    • 18
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 41
    • 44
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 17
    • 18
    • 20
    • 30
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 14
    • 20
    • 42
    • 44
    • 36


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 18
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 41
    • 44
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 17
    • 18
    • 20
    • 30
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 14
    • 20
    • 42
    • 44
    • 36


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 8
    • 33
    • 35
    • 38
    • 32


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 10
    • 23
    • 33
    • 38
    • 5

Lucky Dublin syndicate collects €500k EuroMillions win

