No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4.4m, but two players won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
The winning numbers for the main draw were 18, 25, 30, 35, 41, 44, bonus number 27. Over 70,000 players won prizes
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
