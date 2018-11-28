Home»ireland

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 08:57 PM

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5.2 million.

The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 10, 17, 20, and 37. The bonus number was 24.

Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €6 million.

Over 77,000 players won prizes in the main draw.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 jackpots.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 28, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 12
    • 15
    • 17
    • 38
    • 39
    • 27


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 17
    • 22
    • 28


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,231,350

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 77,000 players won prizes

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 32


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 22


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 25
    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 32


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 22


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 8
    • 12
    • 24
    • 32
    • 36
    • 21


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 5
    • 9
    • 10
    • 18
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Lotto

More in this Section

Cars and Rolex watch among assets seized in CAB raids on ten properties

Woman saw car ablaze on night man was shot dead, court told

Jury in Nicola Collins murder trial continue deliberations

Attack by newspaper 'took my name away and my family's good name': Senator Paudie Coffey


Lifestyle

What exactly is a thyroid disorder? 20 things experts want us all to know about this vital gland

Oman: The Middle East’s best-kept winter sun secret

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding could be about to start: Here’s why she’s a fashion icon

Holly Willoughby’s jungle style: 5 outfits that have caused controversy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »