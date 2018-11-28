No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5.2 million.

The numbers drawn were 8, 9, 10, 17, 20, and 37. The bonus number was 24.

Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €6 million.

Over 77,000 players won prizes in the main draw.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 jackpots.