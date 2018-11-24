No winner of Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4.9m.
The winning numbers were 6, 15, 17, 34, 36 and 44, bonus number 14.
Over 31,000 players won prizes, but there were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
