No winner of Euromillions jackpot worth €58m

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions Jackpot, worth more than €58m.
The winning numbers were 19, 20, 21, 42, 45, and bonus numbers 8 and 9.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.
The winning numbers were 6, 11, 31, 35, and 48.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
