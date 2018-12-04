NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

No winner of Euromillions jackpot worth €58m

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 09:51 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Euromillions Jackpot, worth more than €58m.

The winning numbers were 19, 20, 21, 42, 45, and bonus numbers 8 and 9.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.

The winning numbers were 6, 11, 31, 35, and 48.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, December 04, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 22


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 14
    • 19
    • 33
    • 39
    • 30


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €58,045,709

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot

    • 19
    • 20
    • 21
    • 42
    • 45
    • 8
    • 9


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 11
    • 31
    • 35
    • 48


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 13
    • 16
    • 17
    • 28
    • 32
    • 6


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 10
    • 14
    • 18
    • 19
    • 24
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »


KEYWORDS

Lotto

