News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer

No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 08:46 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €8m.

The winning numbers were 5, 10, 13, 19, 27, 28, bonus number 37.

In total, over 91,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €47,379.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 31, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 17
    • 21
    • 34
    • 37
    • 28


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 19
    • 35
    • 38
    • 39
    • 6


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 19
    • 35
    • 38
    • 39
    • 6


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 11
    • 17
    • 21
    • 34
    • 37
    • 28


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,925,486

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total, over 91,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €47,379.

    • 5
    • 10
    • 13
    • 19
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 30
    • 40
    • 42
    • 43
    • 46
    • 31


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 4
    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 19
    • 22
    • 24


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 13
    • 19
    • 27
    • 28
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 30
    • 40
    • 42
    • 43
    • 46
    • 31


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 19
    • 22
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

Aer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issue

More on this topic

A Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer todayA Lotto player in Cork city is €200k richer today

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.5m

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

LottoTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Suspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co WexfordSuspects sought for attack on teen girls in Co Wexford

Johnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possibleJohnson: Stormont Assembly must be restored as soon as possible

Tusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposéTusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposé

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »