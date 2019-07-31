No winner of €8m Lotto jackpot but someone is €47k richer

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €8m.
The winning numbers were 5, 10, 13, 19, 27, 28, bonus number 37.
In total, over 91,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5+ Bonus prize of €47,379.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.