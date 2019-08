There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot tonight.

The jackpot was worth €84,510,207.

The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 27, 37 and 41. The lucky stars numbers were 1 and 5.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus prize worth €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 3, 4, 29, 35 and 48.