No winner of €5m Lotto jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 09:15 PM

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5m.

The Lotto jackpot was €5,311,308.

The winning numbers were 1,7,10,13,39,47 and the bonus is 15.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

There were 102 winners of the Raffle Prize of €10,304 each.

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 11, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 5
    • 20
    • 31
    • 33
    • 37
    • 39


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 33
    • 13


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,311,308

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 116,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 19
    • 37
    • 25


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 14
    • 26
    • 41
    • 46
    • 24


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 19
    • 37
    • 25


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 14
    • 26
    • 41
    • 46
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »

