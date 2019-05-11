No winner of €5m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5m.
The Lotto jackpot was €5,311,308.
The winning numbers were 1,7,10,13,39,47 and the bonus is 15.
There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
There were 102 winners of the Raffle Prize of €10,304 each.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 116,000 players won prizes.