No winner of €5m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot worth over €5m.

The Lotto jackpot was €5,311,308.

The winning numbers were 1,7,10,13,39,47 and the bonus is 15.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

There were 102 winners of the Raffle Prize of €10,304 each.