No winner of €4.6m of Lotto jackpot as Kilkenny women celebrates €500k EuroMillions win

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 09:19 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth nearly €5m.

The first prize of €4.6m was left unclaimed as 16 players matched five numbers.

The numbers drawn were 15, 16, 20, 25, 28, 37 and the bonus number was 39.

There was no winner of either the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws.

Meanwhile, a Co Kilkenny mother was celebrating today as she visited the National Lottery Winners’ Room to claim her €500k EuroMillions prize.

The woman bought the ticket at a service station in Carlow.

"I’ll always buy a lottery ticket when I’m out of town but this is just unbelievable," she beamed.

"The morning after the draw, I heard that the winning ticket was sold in Carlow and I didn’t twig that it could be me. It wasn’t until I checked my numbers later that evening and realised that I’d only gone and bought the winning ticket in Carlow!”

The woman added that she will share the prize with her family.

"The very first thought that came into my head was that I would be able to help my children. It is every mother’s dream to be able to help out your children as they fly the nest and now, this is something I will be able to do."

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 20, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 20
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 31
    • 39
    • 17


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 10


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,674,023

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 67,000 players won prizes.

    • 15
    • 16
    • 20
    • 25
    • 28
    • 37
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 23
    • 28
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 34
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 19
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 16
    • 20
    • 25
    • 28
    • 37
    • 39


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 23
    • 28
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 34
    • 29


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 10
    • 19
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38

