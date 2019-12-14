No winner of €2.4m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,431,358.
The numbers drawn were 11, 17, 24, 29, 30 and 47.
The bonus number was 38.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize or the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 105,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.