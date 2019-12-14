News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No winner of €2.4m Lotto jackpot

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 09:17 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,431,358.

The numbers drawn were 11, 17, 24, 29, 30 and 47.

The bonus number was 38.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize or the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 14, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 12
    • 13
    • 26
    • 29
    • 7


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 7
    • 9
    • 12
    • 23
    • 35
    • 34


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,431,358

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 105,000 players won prizes.

    • 11
    • 17
    • 24
    • 29
    • 30
    • 47
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 34
    • 40
    • 8


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 4
    • 5
    • 8
    • 10
    • 20
    • 25
    • 11


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 17
    • 24
    • 29
    • 30
    • 47
    • 38


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 34
    • 40
    • 8


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 8
    • 10
    • 20
    • 25
    • 11

