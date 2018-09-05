No winner of €2.3m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,350,321.
Over 26,000 players won prizes in the main draw.
The top prizes in Lotto Plus 1 and 2 were also unclaimed.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,350,321
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
