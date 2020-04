There was no winner of tonight's €8.3m Lotto jackpot.

The top prize will now rollover ahead of the weekend's draw.

One player matched five numbers plus the bonus, netting them over €300,000.

The numbers drawn were: 10, 13, 24, 32 33, 42 and the bonus number was 5.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 draws, but in both cases, one player matched five numbers plus the bonus, earning them €5,000 and €2,500 respectively.

