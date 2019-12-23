No white Christmas but clear skies due for Santa's trip over Ireland

Met Éireann is ruling out the prospect of a white Christmas.

Christmas Day is looking like it will be mostly dry and may see some crisp sunshine.

There are no storms predicted over the next 10 days.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack says Christmas Eve will be dry with similar weather the following day.

"For Santa's journey through the skies of Ireland it looks like it's going to be dry and clear and the stars twinkling," she said.

"[It will be a] bit frosty for people driving home for Christmas.

"On Christmas morning, not a white Christmas but certainly a bit frosty.

"We're hopeful for a really nice day on Christmas Day."

Met Éireann have indicated that Christmas Eve will see some cold weather but there will be clear skies.

There will be "clear skies over much of the country which will allow temperatures to fall to between -2 to +2 degrees, with a fairly widespread frost forming in the near calm conditions.

"A few mist and fog patches will also occur."

The forecaster said that it will be a cold and frosty start to Christmas morning but there will be crisp sunny spells in eastern and northern areas.

They say that it will "stay mostly dry for daylight hours, but patchy rain and drizzle will develop in parts of Connacht and west Munster during the evening time."

They added that as Christmas night turns to Stephen's Day, it will be milder.

However, Thursday will see the weather turn "rather cloudy and wet or, at the very least, damp, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, some heavy falls possible."