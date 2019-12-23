News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No white Christmas but clear skies due for Santa's trip over Ireland

No white Christmas but clear skies due for Santa's trip over Ireland
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 04:46 PM

Met Éireann is ruling out the prospect of a white Christmas.

Christmas Day is looking like it will be mostly dry and may see some crisp sunshine.

There are no storms predicted over the next 10 days.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack says Christmas Eve will be dry with similar weather the following day.

"For Santa's journey through the skies of Ireland it looks like it's going to be dry and clear and the stars twinkling," she said.

"[It will be a] bit frosty for people driving home for Christmas.

"On Christmas morning, not a white Christmas but certainly a bit frosty.

"We're hopeful for a really nice day on Christmas Day."

Met Éireann have indicated that Christmas Eve will see some cold weather but there will be clear skies.

There will be "clear skies over much of the country which will allow temperatures to fall to between -2 to +2 degrees, with a fairly widespread frost forming in the near calm conditions.

"A few mist and fog patches will also occur."

The forecaster said that it will be a cold and frosty start to Christmas morning but there will be crisp sunny spells in eastern and northern areas.

They say that it will "stay mostly dry for daylight hours, but patchy rain and drizzle will develop in parts of Connacht and west Munster during the evening time."

They added that as Christmas night turns to Stephen's Day, it will be milder.

However, Thursday will see the weather turn "rather cloudy and wet or, at the very least, damp, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, some heavy falls possible."

READ MORE

'This is our fourth Christmas without Ciara. It's hard,' says mother who lost daughter following concert

More on this topic

Unsettled and overcast with showersUnsettled and overcast with showers

Bright with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showersBright with a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers

Bright with some sunshine and persistent showersBright with some sunshine and persistent showers

Generally dry but rather cloudyGenerally dry but rather cloudy


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in KildareTwo arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Gardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from DublinGardaí 'concerned' for woman, 29, missing from Dublin

Gardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway houseGardaí investigate after shots fired at Galway house

'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres'No two days are the same' - Life in three of Ireland's underfunded animal rescue centres


Lifestyle

Just in case the regular schedules don't float your boat.Streaming and catch-up options for Christmas TV viewing

The sheer volume of offerings can be overwhelming at this time of year, so Des O'Driscoll picks some of the best shows to watch or recordChristmas TV highlights for the next three days

From the lap of luxury to chill-out spas — we’ve rounded up the best short breaks between Christmas and the New YearThinking of a festive mini break? If so here's some Twixmas breaks that might suit!

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »