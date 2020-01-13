'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time

The Luke Kelly statue in Dublin's docklands has once again been targeted by vandals.

The Sheriff Street memorial to the former Dubliner has been discovered this evening with painted black glasses and black marks on its cheeks.

It is the second time the statue has been defaced with graffiti since it was installed.

Local councillor Christy Burke says he is disgusted it has once again been vandalised.

"This man was a great ambassador to this country. This man was a local hero," he said.

The Luke Kelly statue on Guild St has been defaced again. Mindless. pic.twitter.com/Zjs9bPcjHI — Gavin O Callaghan (@gavinocal) January 13, 2020

"It is no way to treat a hero, an icon and one of their own because Luke was born and reared in Sheriff Street."

Writing on social media, Cllr Burke said: "I'm calling the individual who done this Luke to show some dignity and respect, you've brought an insult to Luke, his family and the area. Shame on you!!"

"For over 20 years I fought hard to have this erected, I'm disgusted."

Last summer, the statue was vandalised and marked with black paint.

The statue was unveiled on the 35th anniversary of the 43-year-old singer’s death by President Michael D Higgins.

The €80,000 statue is a 1.8-metre-high marble bust, with copper wire used for Kelly's trademark beard.