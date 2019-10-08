News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘No Troubles pension for injured paramilitaries convicted of terror attacks’

‘No Troubles pension for injured paramilitaries convicted of terror attacks’
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 01:04 PM

Paramilitaries injured in the North while carrying out attacks will not receive a Troubles pension if they were convicted of the crime, according to anticipated British Government proposals.

It is understood the eligibility requirement is how the Northern Ireland Office will seek to ensure that support is only offered to those injured through no fault of their own.

The UK Government will be under a legal duty to introduce a victims payment scheme in Northern Ireland by next summer if the Stormont Executive is not up and running later this month.

Controversy surrounds the issue, with many victims’ groups angry at the prospect of loyalist and republican paramilitaries receiving the same support as innocent victims.

There is understood to be a small number of paramilitaries who were injured while committing terrorist attacks.

We would intend this scheme to support people seriously injured in Troubles-related incidents through no fault of their own

The Victims and Survivors (NI) Order 2006, the legislation that defines a victim of the Troubles, makes no distinction between paramilitaries and innocent victims.

Victims’ Commissioner Judith Thompson faced criticism in the summer when she proposed that pensions were paid in line with that legislation, with former paramilitaries eligible to apply.

However, the Government subsequently made clear that payments would not cover former terrorists.

It is understood that proposals currently being drawn up by Northern Ireland Office officials will not use the 2006 Order’s definition of a victim.

They will instead include an eligibility criteria that would automatically rule out anyone who received a conviction for the incident they were injured in.

That still leaves a question mark over the status of injured paramilitaries who were not convicted.

The Government will assume a legal duty to draw up and introduce the scheme if Stormont is not restored by October 21.

It will be required to implement the scheme by the end of May 2020.

There are plans for a public consultation exercise on the proposals in the coming weeks.

A Northern Ireland Office statement added: “Legislation would then be put before Parliament by the end of January and the scheme would open for applications once practical arrangements have been made.

“We would intend this scheme to support people seriously injured in Troubles-related incidents through no fault of their own.

“If the Executive is not restored by 21 October, we will provide more information on the consultation shortly.”

More on this topic

Witness saw soldier fire before man standing behind barricade was shot deadWitness saw soldier fire before man standing behind barricade was shot dead

Loughgall inquest could take up to six months to complete, coroner toldLoughgall inquest could take up to six months to complete, coroner told

Killings of Mountbatten and Narrow Water soldiers remembered 40 years onKillings of Mountbatten and Narrow Water soldiers remembered 40 years on

Mountbatten and Narrow Water soldiers’ deaths rememberedMountbatten and Narrow Water soldiers’ deaths remembered


Northern IrelandparamilitariesPensionsTroublesVictims and Survivors (NI) Order 2006Victims' CommissionerTOPIC: The Troubles

More in this Section

#Budget 2020: Watch as Irish Examiner political team look ahead to this afternoon's budget#Budget 2020: Watch as Irish Examiner political team look ahead to this afternoon's budget

Keeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUPKeeping Northern Ireland in customs union ‘beyond crazy’ – DUP

#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits#Budget2020: TDs and senators briefed amid fears of backlash over higher carbon taxes and delayed benefits

Boy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damagesBoy, 2, who cut himself after creche fall while washing his hands wins €32k in damages


Lifestyle

As hibernation season approaches, Hannah Stephenson looks at how gardeners can help creatures bed down for the colder months.How to give wildlife a helping hand with hibernation this winter

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman whose husband can’t accept that their grieving son has met someone new.Ask a counsellor: ‘My husband thinks our widowed son has moved on too fast – what should I do?’

The aesthetic qualities of the humble staircase are too often underrated, says Luke Rix-Standing.Flights of fancy: How to make the most of your staircases, without compromising on safety

In her new book, Clodagh Finn looks at the history of Ireland through the lives of the women who shaped it from the Stone Age right up to the present day.A new book looks at the history of Ireland - through the eyes of women

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »