No train services from Pearse Street this weekend

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 07:23 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There will be no train and Dart services into and out of Pearse Street station in Dublin this weekend.

The station has been undergoing works on the 19th-century roof and repairs which first began in September last year.

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, both Pearse Street and Tara Street stations will be closed to facilitate the works.

Alternative transfers will be put in place.

The train station is also expected to close for another 12 weekends over the next year and a half due to the works, with the next closure dates to take place on February 23 and 24.

There had been calls for Irish Rail to publish all the remaining dates as soon as possible, but Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says commuters will be given six to seven weeks advance notice.

"The next weekend will be February 23 and 24; we will be giving [the] dates about six to seven weeks in advance in each instance," he said.

We do have to allow for any impact that weather might have on the ongoing works during the time, but also of course, there's always events on in Dublin so we have to weave our way around those.

Meanwhile, new figures show that the number of graffiti attacks on trains has risen by 22% in the last year.

There were a total of 237 attacks in 2018 with Irish Rail spending €622,000 in clean-up operations.

Mr Kenny says there is a growing trend of vandals targetting in service Dart trains, preventing them from leaving a station.

"While we have tackled the issue of attacks at our depot where we have put up security, we're seeing a lot more opportunistic attacks which are in service and unfortunately it is a growing issue and our increased security resources are being diverted to tackle this," he said.


