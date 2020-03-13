'No substance' to rumours country to be placed on 'Status Red' lockdown

The Government has quashed social media rumours the country's being placed on a so-called "Status Red" lockdown from Monday.

The Defence Forces says there is no substance to them and misinformation is unhelpful during the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says there are no such plans.

"The Taoiseach is making comments on this nearly every day, as are ministers every day," said Minister Donohoe.

"I cannot project what will be happening on Monday but I want to be very clear that there are no such plans in place.

"But we will review every day what is happening and communicate every day but there are no such plans in place for an announcement like that."

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024