News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No serious greyhound welfare cases found since public hotline established

No serious greyhound welfare cases found since public hotline established
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 06:52 PM

No serious issues relating to greyhound welfare have been reported by the public since a hotline was set up following a documentary criticising the industry in Ireland.

An RTÉ Investigates documentary claimed the greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing greyhounds every year.

There has been months of scrutiny and criticism of the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) following the programme which exposed the mistreatment and culling of the animals.

The IGB has since set up a confidential phone line for the public to report animal welfare concerns.

You have an open confidential line and yet we have not received any serious welfare complaints at this point in time

IGB chief executive Gerard Dollard told an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday, of the cases that have been raised by members of the public to date, “no serious welfare issues have been identified”.

He said: “I think that that in itself gives an indication of the very positive welfare approach by the greyhound community.

“You have an open confidential line and yet we have not received any serious welfare complaints at this point in time.”

Mr Dollard said reports from members of the public are followed up by a member of the IGB’s welfare team.

The team has the power to carry out unannounced inspections under the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011.

Mr Dollard said the IGB has complained to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland about the programme.

He told an Oireachtas Committee previously that the programme contained factual inaccuracies and mistruths.

“In relation to the RTÉ programme, we have a complaint before the broadcasting authority complaints authority in relation to that programme,” he said.

A number of sponsors have already ended their relationship with the IGB including the Rose of Tralee, Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance.

The greyhound care line on 061 448100 is available 24/7 along with a new email address confidential@igb.ie.

READ MORE

Noel Grealish accused of 'disgraceful racism' following money transfers question

More on this topic

RTÉ legally obligated to broadcast Greyhound derbyRTÉ legally obligated to broadcast Greyhound derby

Irish Greyhound Board lodges complaint with BAI after RTÉ investigates documentaryIrish Greyhound Board lodges complaint with BAI after RTÉ investigates documentary

Greyhound racing industry's €16m annual State funding 'is galling'Greyhound racing industry's €16m annual State funding 'is galling'

Rising insurance costs blamed as Longford Greyhound Stadium to close at end of monthRising insurance costs blamed as Longford Greyhound Stadium to close at end of month


TOPIC: Greyhound

More in this Section

Gardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in DroghedaGardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in Drogheda

President Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in CorkPresident Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in Cork

Woman stored bag which contained €59k of drugsWoman stored bag which contained €59k of drugs

Woman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other theftsWoman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other thefts


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

THERE is a reason that us Irish folk are so fond of long-sleeved tops and I will go on the record to say itThe Skin Nerd: That dreaded common issue... chicken skin

WHAT do aerospace engineering and baking have in common? A lot, says scientist and Bake-Off finalist Andrew Smyth, one of the presenters of the family show Baking in Space.The Shape I'm In: Andrew Smyth - Bake-Off finalist

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »