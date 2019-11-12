No serious greyhound welfare cases found since public hotline established

No serious issues relating to greyhound welfare have been reported by the public since a hotline was set up following a documentary criticising the industry in Ireland.

An RTÉ Investigates documentary claimed the greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing greyhounds every year.

There has been months of scrutiny and criticism of the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) following the programme which exposed the mistreatment and culling of the animals.

The IGB has since set up a confidential phone line for the public to report animal welfare concerns.

You have an open confidential line and yet we have not received any serious welfare complaints at this point in time

IGB chief executive Gerard Dollard told an Oireachtas committee on Tuesday, of the cases that have been raised by members of the public to date, “no serious welfare issues have been identified”.

He said: “I think that that in itself gives an indication of the very positive welfare approach by the greyhound community.

“You have an open confidential line and yet we have not received any serious welfare complaints at this point in time.”

Mr Dollard said reports from members of the public are followed up by a member of the IGB’s welfare team.

The team has the power to carry out unannounced inspections under the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011.

Mr Dollard said the IGB has complained to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland about the programme.

He told an Oireachtas Committee previously that the programme contained factual inaccuracies and mistruths.

“In relation to the RTÉ programme, we have a complaint before the broadcasting authority complaints authority in relation to that programme,” he said.

A number of sponsors have already ended their relationship with the IGB including the Rose of Tralee, Barry’s Tea and FBD Insurance.

The greyhound care line on 061 448100 is available 24/7 along with a new email address confidential@igb.ie.