'No sense whatsoever': Cork TD slams partial SouthDoc closures

A Cork TD has said that he is “deeply concerned” with the decision to reduce the number of out-of-hours GP services in the region.
Yesterday, it was announced that SouthDoc will now operate from seven treatment centres: Bandon, Bantry, Mallow, Midleton, Kinsale Road, Killarney and Tralee.
In an email to members, Joanne Montgomery, SouthDoc board chairperson, said other centres "will be locked up and sterile in case required".
Centres in Blackpool, Clonakilty, Fermoy and Youghal will be locked down.
Labour TD for Cork East, Sean Sherlock wrote to the Chief Officer of the Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Organisation, voicing his disappointment at the decision.
“I am deeply concerned about the decision to close off SouthDoc in the Fermoy/Mitchelstown area,” he wrote.
Mr Sherlock said he is calling on the HSE to get in touch with SouthDoc in an effort to reverse the decision.
“The idea of keeping one centre closed as a contingency measure has been debunked by those GPs who use the service,” he claimed.
Ms Montgomery, explaining the decision to members, said: "The reason for the consolidation of treatment centres is we expect a reduction in staff and doctor numbers as time goes on due to illness/self-isolation."