No rule stating people cannot be in same room for more than two hours

Dr Ronan Glynn
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 08:25 PM

There is no rule stating you cannot be in a room with someone for more than two hours due to Covid-19.

That is according to the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, after the Oireachtas was given advice that TDs could not spend any longer than two hours a day in the Dáil chamber, leading to concerns it could apply to other workplaces too.

A further 12 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,583.

76 new cases have also been recorded, meaning there have been 24,391 confirmed cases.

The State's Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, says the two hour meeting limit is simply a guide for doctors.

“There’s no rule that says you can’t be in a room with somebody for 30 minutes, or for four hours," said Dr Glynn.

 “There’s many businesses where people have to be in the same room for more than two hours at a time."

He said two hours was used by medics as a cut-off point when tracing close contacts of an infected person and the health authorities recommended all walks of life limited time spent together where possible.

