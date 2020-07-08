News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

'No repeat' of Dublin crowds at Kerry bars, say gardaí

'No repeat' of Dublin crowds at Kerry bars, say gardaí
Gardaí carried out 468 checks on licensed premises in Kerry towns, including Dingle, Killarney, Tralee and Kenmare. File picture.
By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 01:44 PM

Gardaí carried out hundreds of checks on restaurants, bars, and hotels in Kerry's major tourist towns and, despite large numbers out and about, found “nothing like the scenes recorded in Dublin”.

A senior garda also said public order and other issues were in line with reports from this time last year, too.

Superintendent Dan Keane of the Kerry Garda Division said the level of compliance among hotels and bars in Kerry was "extremely high" when it came to social distancing and other requirements.

This is in stark contrast to the pictures that emerged from Dublin last weekend which showed huge crowds on streets, drinking and not observing social distancing.

Some 468 checks were carried out in Kerry towns, including Kenmare, Killarney, Dingle, Tralee and Listowel.

While there were large crowds out, there was no repeat of the scenes from Dublin, Supt Keane said. He advised people to be cautious in returning to bars.

"Personal responsibility has to come into all of this and individuals should remove themselves from crowded settings," Supt Keane said.

Bars won't get away with skimping on the requirement to serve substantial meals, he also said on Radio Kerry.

While gardaí would prefer to engage and explain to any non-compliant licensed premises in the hope of persuading them to adopt better practices, those persistently breaching regulations would find their licence objected to when it comes to renewing it later this year.

Normal levels of policing are returning, too. There were 18 public order incidents reported, which was on a par with this time last year, and 12 assaults, some of which were serious but non were life-threatening.

Domestic incidents were up, with 12 incidents recorded as against seven last year. There were two arrests for drink-driving, and five drug-related arrests.

READ MORE

ESB may face huge damages bill as Supreme Court finds it negligent over 2009 UCC flooding

More on this topic

Covid-19 tracing app nears 1 million downloads in 24 hoursCovid-19 tracing app nears 1 million downloads in 24 hours

Three arrested after 200 teens turn up to house party that went viralThree arrested after 200 teens turn up to house party that went viral

Less than 60% of people entering country answering quarantine check callsLess than 60% of people entering country answering quarantine check calls

Private bus operators call for €32m support package to address Covid-19 fall-outPrivate bus operators call for €32m support package to address Covid-19 fall-out

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up