News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No plans to re-introduce wolves to Ireland after 250 years, minister says

No plans to re-introduce wolves to Ireland after 250 years, minister says
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 05:39 PM

Calls by the Green Party to reintroduce wolves to Ireland have been dismissed by the Heritage Minister.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called for the reintroduction of the wolves to help “rewild” parts of the countryside.

Mr Ryan told RTÉ news the reintroduction of the creatures would create a real sense of wilderness and help develop more resilient woodlands.

“It would bring back a sense of wilderness and bring back a sense of ecology in that those wolves would prey on deer, which are actually holding back forestry at the present time,” said Mr Ryan.

“You see what is happening with other countries that you actually restore natural ecosystems that are more resilient and that are more attractive and that have much more diverse natural systems,” he said.

“It is that level of ambition and that level of putting nature first is where we think this country needs to go, and where we think Irish people are ready to go to tackle the bio-diversity and climate crisis we face,” he said.

Minister for Heritage, Culture and the Arts Josepha Madigan said her department has no plans to reintroduce wolves to Ireland.

In a tweet, she said the reintroduction of a large predator that had been absent for 250 years might undermine existing conservation programmes and their reintroduction would do considerable damage to farming.

- Press Association

READ MORE

82-year-old US tourist died after choking on piece of food at Trump Doonbeg restaurant

More on this topic

Two humpback whales return to Kerry after 20 yearsTwo humpback whales return to Kerry after 20 years

Bleeding canker disease hitting beloved ‘conker’ tree hardBleeding canker disease hitting beloved ‘conker’ tree hard

Time is ripe for this berryTime is ripe for this berry

Danes put brakes on fish farmsDanes put brakes on fish farms


WolvesTOPIC: Nature

More in this Section

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issueToyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and CorkElectric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far


Lifestyle

I started writing songs aged eight.This Much I Know: Indigo Girls musician Emily Saliers

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

The Limerick Milk Market was buzzing on Saturday morning with throngs of eager customers on a mission to fill their shopping bags with goodies from the more than 70 stalls tucked into the market square, protected from the elements by an elegant canvas canopy.Darina Allen: Recipes inspired by a visit to Limerick

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »