No plans to re-establish Oireachtas committee on mental health

The Government will not be bringing back an Oireachtas committee on mental health.

Ministers confirmed there are no plans to re-establish the mental health committee after it delivered a report last year.

The committee had been charged with advising on the future of mental health services.

Sinn Féin Senator Máire Devine says it is a slap in the face for those who need help.

"There was no, 'well maybe we have to consider it, maybe we have to think about' - it was always a given that we were going to re-establish it," said Ms Devine.

"I've been a psychiatric nurse for over 35 years and I know the explosion of mental ill-health but also the issues around wellbeing which are really important."