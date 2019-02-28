NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No plans to re-establish Oireachtas committee on mental health

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 03:05 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Government will not be bringing back an Oireachtas committee on mental health.

Ministers confirmed there are no plans to re-establish the mental health committee after it delivered a report last year.

The committee had been charged with advising on the future of mental health services.

Sinn Féin Senator Máire Devine says it is a slap in the face for those who need help.

"There was no, 'well maybe we have to consider it, maybe we have to think about' - it was always a given that we were going to re-establish it," said Ms Devine.

"I've been a psychiatric nurse for over 35 years and I know the explosion of mental ill-health but also the issues around wellbeing which are really important."

KEYWORDS

Mental HealthGovernment

