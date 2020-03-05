News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No planning applications sought for Airbnb houses for rent over 90 days

No planning applications sought for Airbnb houses for rent over 90 days
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 06:30 AM

More than a 1,000 homes in Cork are still listed for rent on platforms like Airbnb — nine months after the Government introduced new legislation requiring the owners of these properties to seek planning permission to lease them out.

Neither Cork City Council or Cork County Council has received a single planning application to rent out a property for more than 90 days per year, as required under the new laws, which were introduced in July 2019.

Nine months later, there are still hundreds of houses and apartments listed for rent on Airbnb, indicating the legislation is failing to have the desired effect.

The legislation effectively bans year-round, short-term lets like Airbnb, in private properties in areas where the housing crisis is at its most acute.

The rules were designed to increase the volume of housing stock available in the private rental market amid suggestions that property owners were leaving the market in favour of short-term rentals via platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, and Trivago.

The legislation is focused on rent pressure zone areas, where the housing crisis is most acute, including Cork and Dublin.

It requires people renting out an entire property on a short-term basis for more than 90 days per year to seek planning permission from their local authority to do so.

Neither Cork City Council or Cork County Council has received a single planning application to rent out a property for more than 90 days per year.

Despite this, there are 534 properties listed for rent in Cork City. Of these, some 211 are for entire homes or apartments, accounting for 39.5% of the total number.

InsideAirbnb, an independent monitoring website which tracks Airbnb data, states that the average cost of these homes is €126 per night.

They are occupied 70% of the time, the website said, with homeowners taking in an estimated €2,637 per month via short-term tourist lets.

The average rental price in Cork City is €1,192 per month, according to the RTB’s Rent Index.

Some 55% of hosts have multiple listings. “Hosts with multiple listings are more likely to be running a business, are unlikely to be living in the property,” said Inside Airbnb.

In Cork county, there are1,172 entire properties listed for rent, accounting for 60.9% of all listings.

Not all of these are in rent pressure zones, however.

There are almost 600 entire homes listed in areas like Bandon, Kinsale, Bantry, and other parts of West Cork. None of these is subject to the planning regulations.

The rules are in place in Carrigaline, Cobh, Fermoy, Macroom, and Midleton.

Overall, there are 290 entire homes listed for short-term rent in these areas, including 91 in Midleton and 70 in Cobh.

Cork County Council has not received a single planning application for any of these properties.

It has, however, received seven registrations for exemption, which refers to someone letting out part of their home, provided it is their principal residence.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy
Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy

Late last year, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed the two Cork authorities had requested a combined €660,000 to enforce the new rules.

The money would be used to hire three staff members each, and also to cover additional costs such as legal fees and IT costs.

Overall, 19 city and county authorities requested more than €8m and 60 new staff to police the new rules.

Cork City Council said its application for resources was approved and it is in the process of hiring staff. Cork County Council is in the process of establishing a unit to implement the short-term letting provisions.

Neither council has issued a single enforcement notice to properties in breach of the planning laws.

Both have received one complaint relating to short-term lettings since the changes were introduced.

More on this topic

Report: One-third of renters ‘overburdened by debt repayment’Report: One-third of renters ‘overburdened by debt repayment’

Protests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikesProtests spread as students in Galway begin sleep-out over rent hikes

UCC students protesting against rent hikes believe they'll be camped for another weekUCC students protesting against rent hikes believe they'll be camped for another week

Beamish and Crawford site student accommodation to cost €1k a monthBeamish and Crawford site student accommodation to cost €1k a month


TOPIC: Rent crisis

More in this Section

Michael McGrath: FF and FG still have 'significant policy differences'Michael McGrath: FF and FG still have 'significant policy differences'

Paschal Donohoe: Fine Gael still preparing for opposition despite 'fruitful' talksPaschal Donohoe: Fine Gael still preparing for opposition despite 'fruitful' talks

Consumers reluctant to adopt time-of-use electricity tariffs despite big cost savingsConsumers reluctant to adopt time-of-use electricity tariffs despite big cost savings

Q&A: All you need to know about Coronavirus and IrelandQ&A: All you need to know about Coronavirus and Ireland


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »