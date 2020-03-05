No planning applications sought for Airbnb houses for rent over 90 days

More than a 1,000 homes in Cork are still listed for rent on platforms like Airbnb — nine months after the Government introduced new legislation requiring the owners of these properties to seek planning permission to lease them out.

Neither Cork City Council or Cork County Council has received a single planning application to rent out a property for more than 90 days per year, as required under the new laws, which were introduced in July 2019.

Nine months later, there are still hundreds of houses and apartments listed for rent on Airbnb, indicating the legislation is failing to have the desired effect.

The legislation effectively bans year-round, short-term lets like Airbnb, in private properties in areas where the housing crisis is at its most acute.

The rules were designed to increase the volume of housing stock available in the private rental market amid suggestions that property owners were leaving the market in favour of short-term rentals via platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, and Trivago.

The legislation is focused on rent pressure zone areas, where the housing crisis is most acute, including Cork and Dublin.

It requires people renting out an entire property on a short-term basis for more than 90 days per year to seek planning permission from their local authority to do so.

Despite this, there are 534 properties listed for rent in Cork City. Of these, some 211 are for entire homes or apartments, accounting for 39.5% of the total number.

InsideAirbnb, an independent monitoring website which tracks Airbnb data, states that the average cost of these homes is €126 per night.

They are occupied 70% of the time, the website said, with homeowners taking in an estimated €2,637 per month via short-term tourist lets.

The average rental price in Cork City is €1,192 per month, according to the RTB’s Rent Index.

Some 55% of hosts have multiple listings. “Hosts with multiple listings are more likely to be running a business, are unlikely to be living in the property,” said Inside Airbnb.

In Cork county, there are1,172 entire properties listed for rent, accounting for 60.9% of all listings.

Not all of these are in rent pressure zones, however.

There are almost 600 entire homes listed in areas like Bandon, Kinsale, Bantry, and other parts of West Cork. None of these is subject to the planning regulations.

The rules are in place in Carrigaline, Cobh, Fermoy, Macroom, and Midleton.

Overall, there are 290 entire homes listed for short-term rent in these areas, including 91 in Midleton and 70 in Cobh.

Cork County Council has not received a single planning application for any of these properties.

It has, however, received seven registrations for exemption, which refers to someone letting out part of their home, provided it is their principal residence.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy

Late last year, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed the two Cork authorities had requested a combined €660,000 to enforce the new rules.

The money would be used to hire three staff members each, and also to cover additional costs such as legal fees and IT costs.

Overall, 19 city and county authorities requested more than €8m and 60 new staff to police the new rules.

Cork City Council said its application for resources was approved and it is in the process of hiring staff. Cork County Council is in the process of establishing a unit to implement the short-term letting provisions.

Neither council has issued a single enforcement notice to properties in breach of the planning laws.

Both have received one complaint relating to short-term lettings since the changes were introduced.