No other option but to have second Brexit referendum, British MP says

British Conservative MP Phillip Lee says there is no other option but to have a second referendum on Brexit.

Phillip Lee outside Westminster. Photo: phillip-lee.com

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland that he had voted in support of Prime Minister Theresa May in last night’s no-confidence vote, but with the caveat that she put the issue to the country for another vote.

The choice is between a no deal Brexit or a second vote, he said: “There are no other options on the table.

“The people who voted against her are determined to destroy her deal. It really must stop, there is no majority in parliament for a deal. It is obvious that this house wants a second vote.”

He said the current Brexit deal was “the best deal we’re going to get.” He said that the EU had bent over backwards to be accommodating.

In 2016 fantasy promises were made. The deal doesn’t meet what was promised in 2016.

Mr Lee said he was embarrassed by some British politicians who were quoted as saying that Ireland was the problem in Brexit negotiations. The reality was that people were now realising that "when you decide to leave a club, you can’t dictate the terms. Ireland is part of that club".

“Politicians that say that need to wake up.”