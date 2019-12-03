News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in Cork

No oral hearing for contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood plan in Cork
Flooding on Morrison’s Islandlast month.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 05:55 PM

There will be no oral hearing into the contentious €6m Morrison’s Island flood defence scheme in Cork city.

An Bórd Pleanála has confirmed that it has chosen not to hold a public oral hearing into the public realm upgrade, which features inbuilt flood defences, and that a final planning decision date in late December is still on target.

The decision should bring forward by several months the already-delayed start date on a scheme which was stalled last year by a successful legal challenge.

The scheme has been designed to remove an estimated 80% of the flood threat to city-centre businesses.

The work was split from the OPW’s €140m Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) to be advanced separately by Cork City Council under the Part 8 planning process.

Councillors voted in May 2018 to give it planning but following a legal challenge by Save Cork City, the main critics of the LLFRS, the council had to submit a new planning application to the Bórd.

The scheme includes flood protection measures along a 550m stretch from Parliament Bridge to Parnell Bridge, to include new plazas.

Car-parking spaces on Morrison’s Quay and Fr Mathew Quay will be reduced from 148 to 33 – a loss of 115 parking spaces.

READ MORE

Boy B lodges appeal against Ana Kriegel murder conviction

More on this topic

Cork flood prevention plan: Talking time is running outCork flood prevention plan: Talking time is running out

Key flood-defences decision due on Morrison's Island section of Cork city planKey flood-defences decision due on Morrison's Island section of Cork city plan

Flooding near misses in Cork prompt fresh calls for immediate flood defence scheme roll outFlooding near misses in Cork prompt fresh calls for immediate flood defence scheme roll out

Latest: Cork roads remain closed as high tide passes without major floodingLatest: Cork roads remain closed as high tide passes without major flooding


TOPIC: Cork Flood Plan

More in this Section

Protestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize moneyProtestors gather outside Leinster House against 'modest proposal' on bingo prize money

Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550Number of patients waiting for hospital beds stays above 550

Expats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housingExpats study ranks Dublin last out of 82 cities for housing

Nurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over payNurses take industrial action in Northern Ireland over pay


Lifestyle

A dermatologist explains how to keep your pout looking perfect whatever the weather.Five ways to keep your lips healthy in winter

THIS CHRISTMAS remember that there is no such thing as cheap food, says Clodagh Finn.Protect the planet by buying local this Christmas

Winter blossoms' dazzling effect on your garden has to be seen to be believed, writes Peter Dowdall.The scent of the garden this winter season

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »