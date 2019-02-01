'No one can explain why it went up': SF's Jonathan O’Brien says answers needed on children's hospital cost

“The buck stops with the Department of Health and they have to answer questions about cost overruns for the National Children’s Hospital,” is the position of Sinn Féin’s Junior Spokesperson on Finance and Public Expenditure & Reform, Jonathan O’Brien.

The Department of Health was the lead department on the hospital which is a health project he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Mr O’Brien said that the key question that had to be answered was how the cost of the hospital increased by €450m between June 2018 and November 2018.

“No one can explain why it went up.”

He hopes that the PWC report commissioned by the Department of Health can identify “why it went up so drastically. Until that is done no one can explain how it went up so significantly.”

He also expressed concern about governance issues and asked about the role of a government official appointed to the Development Board “to look out for the public interest.”

“I’d like to know when that official found out about the spiralling costs, what his role is, being a member of the Development Board.

"Why the department was not made aware (of the increased costs) until August 2018.”

Mr O’Brien also acknowledged that some capital projects will have to be put on hold because of the increased cost of the children’s hospital.

“We don’t know what is going to be put on hold. There is no doubt that some will go on the long finger.”