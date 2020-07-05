News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmed

No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmed
Passengers at a near Empty Dublin Airport this morning as it opens again for travel with mixed advice whether to do so or not. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
By Greg Murphy
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 05:30 PM

There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 recorded in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There has been a total of 1,741 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

This marks the fourth day since lockdown began on March 27 without a single fatality.

The HPSC has also confirmed an additional 18 cases of the virus.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus since the outbreak began is at 25,527.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Quarantine-free international travel at least two weeks away, Eamon Ryan confirms

Meanwhile, a record number of people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in one day.

More than 212,000 people tested positive for the disease globally, the highest number in a single day, which had previously been set last week.

Over 11,000,000 cases have been diagnosed with the death toll associated with the disease at more than 530,000.

According to figures from the WHO, the countries with the largest number of infections are the United States, Brazil, Russia and India.

More on this topic

UK retail job losses: 24,000 and risingUK retail job losses: 24,000 and rising

Boris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversaryBoris Johnson leads UK-wide applause for NHS to mark 72nd anniversary

Billy Kelleher MEP apologises for not self-isolating after Brussels flightBilly Kelleher MEP apologises for not self-isolating after Brussels flight

LVA 'utterly condemns' scenes of hundreds gathered outside Dublin pubsLVA 'utterly condemns' scenes of hundreds gathered outside Dublin pubs

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up