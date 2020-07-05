No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmed

There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 recorded in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There has been a total of 1,741 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

This marks the fourth day since lockdown began on March 27 without a single fatality.

The HPSC has also confirmed an additional 18 cases of the virus.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus since the outbreak began is at 25,527.

Meanwhile, a record number of people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in one day.

More than 212,000 people tested positive for the disease globally, the highest number in a single day, which had previously been set last week.

Over 11,000,000 cases have been diagnosed with the death toll associated with the disease at more than 530,000.

According to figures from the WHO, the countries with the largest number of infections are the United States, Brazil, Russia and India.