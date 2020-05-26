No new Covid-19 deaths in the North for first time since March 18

There have been no new deaths from coronavirus reported today in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health. The overall total according to the department remains at 514.

It marks the first time this has happened since March 18.

The news comes a day after the Republic announced no new Covid-19 related deaths for the first time in over nine weeks.

Meanwhile, a further 28 new cases have been confirmed in the North.

The news comes as is was announced that some Northern Ireland departments could have run out of cash before the end of July due to the cost of battling the pandemic, finance minister Conor Murphy has said.

Five Stormont departments were affected and one may have exhausted its funds as early as June 19.

Mr Murphy introduced a technical mechanism at the Assembly in Belfast authorising continued spending before more action by lawmakers next autumn.

The administration has been using millions of pounds to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Business tax reliefs and special grants for under-pressure hoteliers and publicans are among extra costs racked up in a bid to keep the economy on life support.

On Tuesday, Mr Murphy told the Northern Ireland Assembly: “Having examined the options the only viable solution is the Assembly’s approval for a further Vote on Account.

“This will provide authority for departments to continue to spend until the detailed Main Estimates can be debated later in the year.”