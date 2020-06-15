No new Covid-19 deaths, cases rise by 18

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced that there have been no new coronavirus deaths reported today.

It means the total number of Covid-19 deaths here remains at 1,706.

However, as of midnight on Sunday another 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

There is now a total of 25,321 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight on Saturday, June 13, when there were 25,303 cases reveals: 57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,130 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,213 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “An analysis of cases reported in the last 14 days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend.

"This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places.

"This is an increase of 6% or almost three hundred thousand people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2m physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering.

"Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people.”