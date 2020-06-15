No new Covid-19 deaths, cases rise by 18

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced that there have been no new coronavirus deaths reported today.
It means the total number of Covid-19 deaths here remains at 1,706.
However, as of midnight on Sunday another 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded.
There is now a total of 25,321 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “An analysis of cases reported in the last 14 days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend.
"This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said: “Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places.
"This is an increase of 6% or almost three hundred thousand people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”
Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2m physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering.
"Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people.”