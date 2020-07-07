No new coronavirus deaths reported in North

No deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland today.

Five new cases have been confirmed in the region.

There have been 26 positive tests there over the past week, however.

The death toll remains at 554 and there are now confirmed 5,761 cases.

Between May and June, 481 cases were added to the Covid-19 contact tracing database in Northern Ireland, it was also revealed.

Around 82% of contacts were traced, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann told the Assembly, and the total involved was more than 700.

The figures come off the back of Northern Ireland’s controversial “omission” from Westminster’s announced air bridges plan places hundreds of jobs at risk, an airport boss has claimed.

On Friday, the UK Government published a list of 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return.

It includes popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, as well as long-haul locations including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.