No new coronavirus cases in 15 counties last week — and fewer than 5 in Cork

Some 15 counties reported no new cases of the coronavirus in the week ending June 12 — with a further 10, including Cork, reporting fewer than five cases.

In fact, Dublin was the only county to see more than five cases in the week, with 14 cases identified.

The figures are revealed in the latest bulletin on Covid-19 cases and deaths released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It provides the most detailed breakdown of cases of Covid-19 in the country to date.

The new data confirms that some six electoral divisions (EDs) saw more than 200 cases confirmed, with Clondalkin-Monastery, Blanchardstown-Blakestown, Cavan Rural, Lucan-Esker, Naas Urban and Leixlip the worst hit in terms of the number of cases.

A further 33 of the country's 3,441 had more than 100 confirmed cases of the virus, with the vast majority of EDs seeing fewer than five cases, according to the CSO.

The largest number of cases in Cork were seen in Cork city, Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Douglas. Almost 200 cases were reported in Fermoy, while Midleton, Youghal and Cobh combined saw roughly 60 cases.

Several areas, including Cape Clear, Bantry and Skibbereen, saw more than one but fewer than five cases.

Other key findings in the CSO report include:

The number of deaths fell for the eighth week in a row, while the number of new cases fell for the seventh consecutive week.

Dublin remains the worst hit. It saw nine deaths last week and is the only county to record more than five new deaths for each of the last five weeks. It was also the only county to record more than 20 new cases in the last two weeks.

For the fifth week in a row, Clare, Leitrim, Tipperary, Wexford and Wicklow recorded less than 10 new cases.

For the sixth week in a row, Donegal, Laois and Kerry recorded less than 10 new cases, and for the seventh week in a row, Sligo and Waterford saw less than 10 new cases.

Almost 40% of cases are linked to an outbreak, with hospitals, residential institutions and nursing homes accounting for 73% of these.

Six counties — Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Longford, Sligo and Waterford — recorded fewer than 10 deaths since the outbreak started.

The oldest age groups remain the hardest hit in terms of deaths. Some 65% of all confirmed deaths to date are in the 80 or older age group.

Almost 40% of confirmed cases are now linked to an outbreak, accounting for more than 10,400 cases.

While some 3,651 more females were diagnosed with Covid-19 than males, the median age of 43 remains consistent for both women and men.

The 25-44 age group still shows the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at 8,694.

Health care workers continue to make up almost a third of all cases.

The latest CSO data was released the morning after a new 'dashboard' on Covid-19 in the community was launched by health officials. This gives people up-to-date data on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community, including the number of daily cases and deaths, the number of people in hospital and ICU, and a daily update on testing figures.

The data hub can be accessed at covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com.