'No need for anxiety' - An Post reassures pensioners about payments during Covid-19 outbreak

Pensioners will have more time to collect their payments at post offices during the coronavirus crisis.

They will be available for 90 days after they are paid.

It comes in response to concerns expressed by older customers, since stricter social distancing guidelines were introduced at the weekend.

A customer can nominate another person to collect the payment on their behalf.

Head of Corporate Communications at An Post, Anna McHugh, said there is no need for pensioners to be concerned.

Ms McHugh said: "Those forms are availablke online at anpost.com and also at all post offices, so maybe whoever is doing your shopping or looking after you can pick up that form for you and you can complete at home in your own time and we can turn it around very quickly for you.

"So, there is no need for any anxiety."

