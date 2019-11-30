News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No minutes of meeting on €1.7bn children’s hospital

No minutes of meeting on €1.7bn children’s hospital
Construction cranes on the site of the new national children's hospital adjacent to the South Circular Road Dublin.
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 05:50 AM

The Department of Health has admitted that no minutes were taken at a recent meeting between the Health Minister and the chairman of the board overseeing the country’s largest infrastructural project, the new €1.7bn children’s hospital.

Concerns were raised this week at the Joint Oireachtas Health Committee that minutes may not have been taken when Fred Barry, chairman of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NCHDB) met with Simon Harris recently to update him on the project’s progress.

Louise O’Reilly, Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman, asked if the meeting was minuted, given the scale of the project.

Mr Barry had responded that he did not minute the meeting. He also said that sometimes he meets the minister to update him on the project and he could not say if those meetings were minuted either.

The Irish Examiner asked the department if they knew if minutes were taken at the meeting. A spokesperson said “formal minutes were not taken”, that “an official” of the department who attended “did take a note of the meeting for the file” and that the meeting was “an information-sharing exercise”.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the minister met with Mr Barry on November 18 and that the meeting was attended “by others from the Department of Health, the HSE, and the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board”.

Mr Barry had indicated to the health committee last Wednesday that it was the minister, himself, and department general secretary Jim Breslin who attended.

The statement went on to say that the meeting “was organised to allow the chair of the NPHDB brief the minister on progress on the construction of the national children’s hospital”.

“The meeting was an information-sharing exercise and no decisions were taken,” the statement said. “As such, formal minutes of the meeting were not taken or circulated to those present. However, an official of the Department of Health in attendance did take a note of the meeting for the file.”

On foot of the department’s response, Ms O’Reilly said meetings about the children’s hospital were “really important, given the scale of overrun of the project”.

The construction cost of the hospital increased by €450m last year.

Ms O’Reilly said she was not impressed by “the casual attitude of the chair” while responding to her concerns at the health committee.

“Minutes should be taken at these meetings, particularly where finances are mentioned,” she said. “There seems to be a very cavalier attitude to the running of this project.”

More on this topic

Finance Minister can't guarantee National Children's Hospital cost will not exceed €2 bnFinance Minister can't guarantee National Children's Hospital cost will not exceed €2 bn

National Children's Hospital given a 'blank cheque' by Government risking a spending surge, TDs warnNational Children's Hospital given a 'blank cheque' by Government risking a spending surge, TDs warn

Letter sent by board reveals €83m spend on Children's Hospital building costs in five monthsLetter sent by board reveals €83m spend on Children's Hospital building costs in five months

Alan Kelly claims children's hospital costs have 'escalated even further'Alan Kelly claims children's hospital costs have 'escalated even further'


TOPIC: National Children's Hospital

More in this Section

Man in his 40s injured in Cork city shootingMan in his 40s injured in Cork city shooting

Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in RoscommonGardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Roscommon

#Climatestrike: Schools not supporting this are not doing justice to the young people, says teacher#Climatestrike: Schools not supporting this are not doing justice to the young people, says teacher

No minutes taken at Children's Hospital meeting, dept admitsNo minutes taken at Children's Hospital meeting, dept admits


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »