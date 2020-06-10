'No major issues' at Co Clare Direct Provision centre

The Department of Justice has said that a surprise inspection of the direct provision centre in Milltown Malbay concluded that there are no “major issues” with the accommodation there.

The centre in the Co Clare town, first established in the Central Hotel there last year, had come under fire in early June after allegations emerged that it played host to a number of problems - including rodent issues, a lack of space and recreational facilities, and shared accommodation only despite the Covid-19 restriction measures put in place from March 27.

Local residents, as part of the Milltown Malbay Welcome Group, had called for the centre’s closure, citing those issues. However, a number of initiatives were put in place and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said officials had concluded that the centre has no case to answer.

In a note to TDs, Mr Flanagan said that officials from the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS), a subsidiary of the Department, had held a remote clinic by video with the centre’s residents on June 4.

He said that no one responsible for the administration of the centre had been present at that meeting, at which 12 of the centre’s 19 residents had been in attendance.

“A small number of the residents who participated in the clinics stated that the food was not to their liking,” he said. No other grievances from that meeting were reported.

One day later the centre was visited unannounced by a senior Department official. “I can confirm that no health and safety issues were identified during this visit, during which all rooms were viewed,” the Minister said.

He said that no evidence of rodent activity was observed at the centre, and that the area of alleged activity had been monitored for three weeks following the hiring of a pest control company to investigate the initial complaint of mice by a resident. He added that “no concerns about the quality or variety” of food available were identified by the official.

“Food is prepared onsite by a professional chef and all meat is Halal certified. Residents also have use of the kitchen for special occasions and regularly cook meals of their choice from food supplied by management,” he said.

The Minister last month issued an unprecedented apology via public letter to the people of Caherciveen for the circumstances surrounding the opening of a controversial direct provision centre there in mid-March at which an outbreak of Covid-19 subsequently ensued.