No luck in St Patrick's weekend Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth just over €3.4m.
The numbers drawn were 7, 15, 23, 37, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 3.
Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €3.7m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 11, 12, 18, 23, 25 and 45. The bonus number was 37.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 12, 14, 17, 21, 27 and 43. The bonus number was 13.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 117,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.