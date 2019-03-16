NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
No luck in St Patrick's weekend Lotto jackpot

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 09:35 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth just over €3.4m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 15, 23, 37, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 3.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €3.7m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 11, 12, 18, 23, 25 and 45. The bonus number was 37.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 12, 14, 17, 21, 27 and 43. The bonus number was 13.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 16, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 16
    • 19
    • 32
    • 35
    • 5


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 7
    • 15
    • 20
    • 24
    • 34
    • 26


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,407,538

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 117,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 11
    • 12
    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 45
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 27
    • 43
    • 13


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 45
    • 37


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 21
    • 27
    • 43
    • 13


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 12
    • 13
    • 20
    • 28
    • 32
    • 2


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 27
    • 34
    • 39
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 11
    • 12
    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 45
    • 37

