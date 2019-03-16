No luck in St Patrick's weekend Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth just over €3.4m.

The numbers drawn were 7, 15, 23, 37, 41 and 43. The bonus number was 3.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €3.7m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €1m. The numbers drawn were: 11, 12, 18, 23, 25 and 45. The bonus number was 37.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 12, 14, 17, 21, 27 and 43. The bonus number was 13.