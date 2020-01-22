News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7.5m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 08:57 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,854,354.

The winning numbers were 10, 15, 19, 21, 24 and 37, bonus number 46.

There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 22, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 14
    • 15
    • 22
    • 32
    • 39
    • 11


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 20
    • 27
    • 33
    • 1


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,854,354

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 76,000 players won prizes.

    • 10
    • 15
    • 19
    • 21
    • 24
    • 37
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 12
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28
    • 31
    • 44
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 8
    • 32
    • 47
    • 25


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 15
    • 19
    • 21
    • 24
    • 37
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 22
    • 24
    • 28
    • 31
    • 44
    • 46


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 8
    • 32
    • 47
    • 25


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 32
    • 38


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 17
    • 21
    • 26
    • 29
    • 31
    • 34
    • 27

