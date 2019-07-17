No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,087,340.
The numbers drawn were 7, 20, 28, 29, 42 and 46, bonus number was 32.
There were no winners tonight of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,087,340
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 68,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
More From The Irish Examiner