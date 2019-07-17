News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 08:58 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,087,340.

The numbers drawn were 7, 20, 28, 29, 42 and 46, bonus number was 32.

There were no winners tonight of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 17, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 12
    • 15
    • 27
    • 35
    • 23


  Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 19
    • 20
    • 25
    • 27
    • 4


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 19
    • 20
    • 25
    • 27
    • 4


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 12
    • 15
    • 27
    • 35
    • 23


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 19
    • 20
    • 25
    • 27
    • 4


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,087,340

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 68,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 20
    • 28
    • 29
    • 42
    • 46
    • 32


  Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 12
    • 16
    • 20
    • 28
    • 32
    • 47
    • 46


  Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 20
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 29


  Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 20
    • 28
    • 29
    • 42
    • 46
    • 32


  Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 16
    • 20
    • 28
    • 32
    • 47
    • 46


  Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 8
    • 20
    • 28
    • 37
    • 44
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

