NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €6.5m

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 06, 2019 - 08:52 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €6,058,992.

There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

However, more than 109,000 players won other prizes in tonight's draw.

Lotto Results: Saturday, April 06, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 20


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 1
    • 20
    • 28
    • 29
    • 35
    • 39
    • 14


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,058,992

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 109,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 19
    • 32
    • 42
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto plus 2 top prize.

    • 24
    • 25
    • 33
    • 36
    • 38
    • 40
    • 19


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 16
    • 17
    • 19
    • 32
    • 42
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 24
    • 25
    • 33
    • 36
    • 38
    • 40
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €5.5m

'What are the odds?' - Border town has third big Lotto winner of 2019

Someone is €1m richer after tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw

Family syndicate collect Lotto cheque of over €10 million

KEYWORDS

LottoEuroMillions

More in this Section

18 years 'proportionate' for one of the most serious sexual cases to come before judge, Court of Appeal hears

Varadkar on Britain's request to extend Brexit: 'We want to avoid rolling extensions'

Five 'nomadic businessmen' lose High Court challenge over CAB tax assessments

Revenue seize drugs worth €50k in Limerick


Lifestyle

Brass altar gates or diamond rings, the choice is all yours

Why would you pay for a spare room you never use?

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

The Currabinny Cooks: A simple approach to cooking with asparagus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »