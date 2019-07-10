No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,218,359.
The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 26, 33, 35 and 38. The bonus number was 15.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws tonight either.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 76,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
