No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5.5m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 08:56 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €5,218,359.

The numbers drawn were 4, 7, 26, 33, 35 and 38. The bonus number was 15.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws tonight either.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 10, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 10
    • 15
    • 23
    • 29
    • 37
    • 2


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 8
    • 17
    • 18
    • 23
    • 24


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,218,359

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 76,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 7
    • 26
    • 33
    • 35
    • 38
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 31
    • 44


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 8
    • 17
    • 28
    • 35
    • 32


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 26
    • 33
    • 35
    • 38
    • 15


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 16
    • 21
    • 22
    • 30
    • 31
    • 44


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 5
    • 8
    • 17
    • 28
    • 35
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

