No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,602,551.
The numbers drawn were 11, 22, 31, 36, 44 and 46. The bonus number was 42.
Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €4m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 6, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 47 The bonus number was 32.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 22, 25, 37, 38 and 42. The bonus number was 10.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 28,000 players won prizes.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.