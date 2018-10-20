No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,602,551.

The numbers drawn were 11, 22, 31, 36, 44 and 46. The bonus number was 42.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €4m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 6, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 47 The bonus number was 32.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 22, 25, 37, 38 and 42. The bonus number was 10.