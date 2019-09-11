News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4.5m

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4.5m
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 09:10 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,965,858.

The winning numbers were 2, 15, 24, 33, 41 and 42, bonus number 23.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 11, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 11
    • 14
    • 23
    • 34
    • 24


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 27
    • 30
    • 32
    • 38
    • 39
    • 33


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,965,858

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 62,000 players won prizes

    • 2
    • 15
    • 24
    • 33
    • 41
    • 42
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 31
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 8


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 10
    • 14
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 43
    • 12


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 15
    • 24
    • 33
    • 41
    • 42
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 31
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 8


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 10
    • 14
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 43
    • 12


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 39
    • 27


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 13
    • 14
    • 32
    • 34
    • 36
    • 38
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

READ MORE

'The place went absolutely bananas' - Dubliner found out about €287k EuroMillions win at work

More on this topic

'The place went absolutely bananas' - Dubliner found out about €287k EuroMillions win at work'The place went absolutely bananas' - Dubliner found out about €287k EuroMillions win at work

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Town in Cavan 'absolutely buzzing' after EuroMillions ticket wins more than €270kTown in Cavan 'absolutely buzzing' after EuroMillions ticket wins more than €270k

€11.2m Lotto winner bought lucky ticket after 'happy customer' left a tip€11.2m Lotto winner bought lucky ticket after 'happy customer' left a tip


TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitalsMore than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

One in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research showsOne in six school children classed as overweight or obese, research shows

Meat Industry Ireland called on to 'get down off their high horse' and return to talks Meat Industry Ireland called on to 'get down off their high horse' and return to talks

Stakes too high to allow one party have backstop veto, warns McDonaldStakes too high to allow one party have backstop veto, warns McDonald


Lifestyle

A relay team of six will swim the Irish Sea, from Wales to Ireland, this month to raise money for families that have to travel abroad for treatment for their children, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Getting into deep water to help sick children

As the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival hits Cork, Cillian Murphy and the other curators pick their top tips for the weekend ahead, and tell Des O’Driscoll about their magic moments from previous events.Magic moments from and top tips for Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival

It’s the next step on from a classic lemon drizzle.How to make Leiths lemon meringue cake

A perfect cake for tea time – or any time.How to make Leiths chocolate and orange marbled loaf cake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »