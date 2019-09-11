No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3,965,858.
The winning numbers were 2, 15, 24, 33, 41 and 42, bonus number 23.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,965,858
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 62,000 players won prizes
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
