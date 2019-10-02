News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 08:55 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,795,406.

The winning numbers were 6, 10, 16, 23, 24 and 37, bonus number 45.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws, either.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 02, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 6
    • 8
    • 21
    • 23
    • 35
    • 36


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 13
    • 15
    • 37
    • 38
    • 14


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,795,406

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 63,000 players won prizes.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 16
    • 23
    • 24
    • 37
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 20
    • 31
    • 36
    • 41
    • 46
    • 24


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 26
    • 30
    • 32
    • 38
    • 33


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 10
    • 16
    • 23
    • 24
    • 37
    • 45


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 20
    • 31
    • 36
    • 41
    • 46
    • 24


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 16
    • 26
    • 30
    • 32
    • 38
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

