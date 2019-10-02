No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,795,406.
The winning numbers were 6, 10, 16, 23, 24 and 37, bonus number 45.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws, either.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 63,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
