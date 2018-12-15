No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m
Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 09:13 PM
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2.5m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 15, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,442,198
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 89,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
