NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 09:13 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2.5m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 15, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 21
    • 23
    • 36
    • 38
    • 8


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 13
    • 18
    • 24
    • 26
    • 34
    • 39


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,442,198

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 89,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 47
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 16
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 39
    • 25


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 47
    • 23


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 39
    • 25


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 39
    • 25


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 16
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 39
    • 25


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 30
    • 36
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 12
    • 27
    • 36
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »


KEYWORDS

LottoEuromillions

Related Articles

Bookies reject National Lottery claims

National Lottery concerned about growth of 'bet-on-lottery' operators

The Lotto results are in...

Munster man topped up online Lotto account 30 minutes before picking €6.6m-winning numbers for family

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after body of baby found on beach in Dublin

Fianna Fáil: 68,000 people waiting for speech and language or occupational therapies assessments

Nurses were victims in 70% of assaults on hospital staff since 2008, HSE figures show

TDs hit out at Shane Ross' 'draconian' plans for speeding penalties


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: At a time of year when the pace is frenzied and days are full of school plays and deadlines, the chance to break from routine is a welcome one

On the red carpet: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Diane Kruger and Cheryl

Raise a glass to Christmas festivities

The best festive desserts to try out this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »