No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 08:56 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,089,637.

The numbers drawn were 1, 12, 27, 29, 30 and 35, bonus number 9.

There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.

