No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,089,637.
The numbers drawn were 1, 12, 27, 29, 30 and 35, bonus number 9.
There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws either.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 06, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Lotto Results - Jackpot €0
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 63,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
